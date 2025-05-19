Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family of B-29 "Colleen" Captain visits Crash Site for 80th Anniversary [Image 13 of 13]

    Family of B-29 &quot;Colleen&quot; Captain visits Crash Site for 80th Anniversary

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    04.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    36th Wing

    The crew of the B-29 Superfortress "Colleen" in Cuba after their first over water flight. Capt. Carl Bauer, center. (Courtesy Photo)

