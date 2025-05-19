The crew of the B-29 Superfortress "Colleen" in Cuba after their first over water flight. Capt. Carl Bauer, center. (Courtesy Photo)
Family of B-29 "Colleen" Captain visits Crash Site for 80th Anniversary
