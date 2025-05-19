Date Taken: 04.10.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 01:31 Photo ID: 9050861 VIRIN: 250411-F-YT646-4441 Resolution: 5728x4024 Size: 9.37 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Family of B-29 "Colleen" Captain visits Crash Site for 80th Anniversary [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.