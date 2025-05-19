Family of B-29 "Colleen" Captain visits Crash Site for 80th Anniversary

On June 22, 1945, during the closing days of World War II, a B-29 Superfortress named "Colleen" crashed at North Field, now Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Assigned to the 458th Bombardment Squadron, 330th Bombardment Group, 20th Air Force, the aircraft (tail number 42-93955) had been en route to Tamashima, Japan, on a bombing mission when engine issues forced the crew to abort. Piloted by Capt. Carl R. Bauer, the B-29 attempted to return to base, but encountered poor weather which caused a misaligned approach as well as masked obstacles in the way of the runway. Ultimately, after narrowly avoiding a red lighted pole of the radar station, the left wing dropped and Colleen and her crew dove over the cliff line and into the cliffside jungles.



Of the eleven crew members aboard, only one member survived. 2nd Lt. Wallace F. Howard who was the tail gunner. The crash left a deep mark on the wartime air base community. Decades later, in 1997, remnants of the wreckage were discovered in the jungle. Among the wreckage, the remains of Capt. Bauer & his co-pilot, 1st Lt. James D. Gilbert. Their remains were recovered and laid to rest with full military honors in 1998.



Now, 80 years later, a family arrived on Guam to visit this historic site and pay their respects to their uncle.



Mrs. Liz Pianetta and her three children, Caitlin, Matt, and JT, arrived to Guam in April and visited Andersen AFB to honor the memory of Capt. Carl R. Bauer. Her father, Bauer’s younger brother, had hoped to follow in Carl’s footsteps by joining the Air Corps, but by the time he was enlisting, the need for new pilots had diminished. He instead served in mainland Japan during the occupation and administration of the Allies after the war.



In 2002, Liz’s father and Carl’s daughter, Colleen (namesake and nose art of the aircraft), made the journey to Guam to see the crash site. More than two decades later, Liz felt it was time for her own visit.



“I looked at it as a pilgrimage almost,” Liz shared. “I couldn’t come in 2002 and I have always wanted to. My uncle and my dad are gone now, so I am the oldest of my generation in our family. This is the 80th anniversary and admit I got a little teary.”



The path down to the Colleen crash site is one of the more challenging hikes on Andersen AFB. Overgrown terrain and steep grades lead to the secluded area where wreckage still lies where it fell. The trek was arduous, but worth it for the family.



“It’s really hard to think about how big the site was,” said Caitlin Pianetta, great niece of Capt. Bauer. “[Debris] was everywhere and so spread apart. It was nice to go with my brother, who is a pilot, because he could tell us what the pieces were. It was just an amazing experience.”



The Pianetta family hopes this visit won’t be the last for their family. The legacy of the crew of B-29 Colleen remains a vital part of their heritage. One that will continue to be passed down through stories, pictures, and shared experiences.



The crew of the Colleen fought, served, and were laid to rest on Guam. We remember them:



Capt. Carl R. Bauer - Pilot – San Pedro, CA



1st Lt. James D. Gilbert - Co-Pilot – Knoxville, TN



1st Lt. Jett W. Foster - Bombardier – Charlotte, NC



Sgt. Elmer Kalman - R. Gunner – Kenvil, NJ



2nd Lt. Wallace F. Howard - T. Gunner – Survived



Sgt. Ralph W. Dugan - Radio Operator – Festus, MO



2nd Lt. Leslie A. Evans Jr. - Radar Operator – Wichita Falls, TX



MSgt. Luther M. Justice - Flt Engineer – Manning, SC



2nd Lt. Gordon E. Kimball - Navigator – Ventura, CA



Sgt. Richard A. Morel - L. Gunner – Brooklyn, NY



Sgt. Donald A. Olson - C.F.C. Gunner – Beloit, WI





If you're looking to hike to the crash site or explore other historical locations on Andersen AFB, be advised: these trails can be strenuous and hazardous, with some slopes approaching 60 degrees. We recommend reaching out to experienced guides and preparing appropriately in large groups. As well as remember to be respectful as these paths are not just beautiful landscapes, but also places connected to history.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 01:33 Story ID: 498543 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Family of B-29 "Colleen" Captain visits Crash Site for 80th Anniversary, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.