    MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School [Image 12 of 12]

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rikelson Simeus, a food service specialist with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, passes the football to a student during a flag football game at Darwin Middle School, Darwin, Australia, May 19, 2025. The Marines aim to foster a deeper mutual cultural understanding and strengthen ties with the local Darwin community by engaging in activities like school visits, student activities, and community events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 00:37
    Photo ID: 9050740
    VIRIN: 250519-M-LO454-1398
    Resolution: 7956x5307
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
