MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Darnell Johnson, an airborne and air delivery specialist with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, dodges students during a flag football game at Darwin Middle School, Darwin, Australia, May 19, 2025. The Marines aim to foster a deeper mutual cultural understanding and strengthen ties with the local Darwin community by engaging in activities like school visits, student activities, and community events. Johnson is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)