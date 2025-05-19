MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Emma Bringas, the Logistics Combat Element 1st Sgt. with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, inflates footballs for a flag football game between students and Marines with MRF-D at Darwin Middle School, Darwin, Australia, May 19, 2025. The Marines aim to foster a deeper mutual cultural understanding and strengthen ties with the local Darwin community by engaging in activities like school visits, student activities, and community events. Bringas is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)