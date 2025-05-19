U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Emma Bringas, the Logistics Combat Element 1st Sgt. with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, inflates footballs for a flag football game between students and Marines with MRF-D at Darwin Middle School, Darwin, Australia, May 19, 2025. The Marines aim to foster a deeper mutual cultural understanding and strengthen ties with the local Darwin community by engaging in activities like school visits, student activities, and community events. Bringas is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 00:37
|Photo ID:
|9050730
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-LO454-1061
|Resolution:
|4986x7475
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.