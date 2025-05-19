MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Emma Bringas, the Logistics Combat Element 1st Sgt with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, engages in a game of flag football with students and Marines with MRF-D at Darwin Middle School, Darwin, Australia, May 19, 2025. The Marines aim to foster a deeper mutual cultural understanding and strengthen ties with the local Darwin community by engaging in activities like school visits, student activities, and community events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)