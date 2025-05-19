Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School [Image 1 of 12]

    MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Emma Bringas, the Logistics Combat Element 1st Sgt with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, inflates footballs for a flag football game between students and Marines with MRF-D at Darwin Middle School, Darwin, Australia, May 19, 2025. The Marines aim to foster a deeper mutual cultural understanding and strengthen ties with the local Darwin community by engaging in activities like school visits, student activities, and community events. Bringas is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

