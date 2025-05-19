MRF-D 25.3: Marines play flag football with students at Darwin Middle School

U.S. Navy Lt. Hafiz Ally, the command chaplain of the Logistics Combat Element, with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, instructs students on how to play flag football at Darwin Middle School, Darwin, Australia, May 19, 2025. The Marines aim to foster a deeper mutual cultural understanding and strengthen ties with the local Darwin community by engaging in activities like school visits, student activities, and community events. Ally is a native of Brazil. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2025 00:37
|Photo ID:
|9050731
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-LO454-1143
|Resolution:
|7793x4384
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
