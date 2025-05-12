Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing performs a flyover during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)