Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Festival 2025 [Image 8 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Friendship Festival 2025

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Attendees pose for a photo during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. People from the local community attended the two-day festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 19:32
    Photo ID: 9044378
    VIRIN: 250517-F-LX373-1014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Festival 2025 [Image 20 of 20], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    festival
    friendship
    allies
    partnership
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download