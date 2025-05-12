Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee wears a headband with the U.S. and Japan flags during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. During the two-day festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)