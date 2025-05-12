An attendee poses for a photo in a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron after donning an HGU-55/P Helmet during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 19:32
|Photo ID:
|9044388
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-LX373-1038
|Resolution:
|6566x4377
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
