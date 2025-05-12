Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Festival 2025 [Image 13 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Friendship Festival 2025

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron flies over attendees during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 19:32
    Photo ID: 9044383
    VIRIN: 250517-F-LX373-1029
    Resolution: 5251x3501
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Festival 2025 [Image 20 of 20], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025
    Friendship Festival 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    festival
    friendship
    allies
    partnership
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download