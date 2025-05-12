Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee stands in front of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 204th Airlift Squadron during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)