SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

The former supervisor of Senior Master Sgt. Leon O. Joyal, 192nd Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Services superintendent, delivered remarks as part of Joyal's promotion ceremony held May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Joyal promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and the ceremony was officiated by retired Col. Jason Price, former 192nd MDG commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)