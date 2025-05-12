Retired Col. Jason Price, former 192nd Medical Group commander (left), presents the Defense Meritorious Service Medal certificate to Senior Master Sgt. Leon O. Joyal, 192nd MDG Bioenvironmental Engineering Services superintendent (right), during a promotion ceremony held May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The ceremony honored Joyal for being promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and Price served as the presiding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9044156
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-CR066-1025
|Resolution:
|4816x3853
|Size:
|4.86 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.