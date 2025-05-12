Senior Master Sgt. Leon O. Joyal, 192nd Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Services superintendent, promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in a promotion ceremony held May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The ceremony was officiated by retired Col. Jason Price, former 192nd MDG commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9044159
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-CR066-1030
|Resolution:
|6034x4827
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.