SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

Retired Col. Jason Price, former 192nd Medical Group commander (left), pins a Defense Meritorious Service Medal onto Senior Master Sgt. Leon O. Joyal, 192nd MDG Bioenvironmental Engineering Services superintendent (right), during a promotion ceremony held May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The ceremony honored Joyal for being promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and Price served as the presiding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)