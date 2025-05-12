Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant [Image 10 of 17]

    SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson 

    192nd Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Leon O. Joyal, 192nd Medical Group Bioenvironmental Engineering Services superintendent, promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in a promotion ceremony held May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The ceremony was officiated by retired Col. Jason Price, former 192nd MDG commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)

    TAGS

    promotion
    Chief Master Sergeant
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    192nd MDG
    Leon O. Joyal

