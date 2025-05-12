SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Latoya White, 192nd Medical Group senior enlisted leader (left), presents the "Chief's Charge" to Senior Master Sgt. Leon O. Joyal, 192nd MDG Bioenvironmental Engineering Services superintendent (right), during a promotion ceremony held May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The ceremony honored Joyal for being promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and retired Col. Jason Price, former 192nd MDG commander, served as the presiding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)