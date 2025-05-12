SMSgt Leon O. Joyal promotes to Chief Master Sergeant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Col. Jason Price, former 192nd Medical Group commander, delivers opening remarks as the presiding officer for the promotion ceremony of Senior Master Sgt. Leon O. Joyal, 192nd MDG Bioenvironmental Engineering Services superintendent, May 17, 2025, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Joyal promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant in a promotion ceremony in which he was honored for his achievements throughout his career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson)