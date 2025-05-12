Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Winners of the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Awards stand for a group photo in the lobby of the Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago, Ill., May 16, 2025. The Ney Awards were established in 1958 by the Secretary of the Navy to improve and recognize the quality of foodservice in the Navy. The awards were presented by Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser (center). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)