Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago

Winners of the 2025 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for OCONUS Ashore General Mess, awarded to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, receive their award during the Military Foodservice Awards ceremony held at the Palmer House Hilton grand ballroom in Chicago, Ill., May 16, 2025. The award was presented by Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser on behalf of the Secretary of the Navy, joined by representatives of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)