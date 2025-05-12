Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2025 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for Small East Coast Afloat General Mess, awarded to USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), is displayed on stage prior to the Military Foodservice Awards held at the Palmer House Hilton grand ballroom in Chicago, Ill., May 16, 2025. The Ney Awards were established in 1958 by the Secretary of the Navy to improve and recognize the quality of foodservice in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)