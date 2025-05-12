Attendees of the Military Foodservice Awards listen as Kelly Burke, master of ceremonies, opens the program at the Palmer House Hilton grand ballroom in Chicago, Ill., May 16, 2025. The Military Foodservice Awards ceremony is hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 18:52
|Photo ID:
|9043461
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-AE068-1112
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago [Image 34 of 34], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.