Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago

Culinary Specialists assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious landing dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28), stand with their 2025 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for foodservice excellence in the category of Medium East Coast Afloat General Mess at the Palmer House Hilton grand ballroom in Chicago, Ill., May 16, 2025. The Ney Awards were established in 1958 by the Secretary of the Navy to improve and recognize the quality of foodservice in the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)