Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago [Image 22 of 34]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Winners of the 2025 Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award for Aircraft Carrier General Mess, awarded to the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), receive their award during the Military Foodservice Awards ceremony held at the Palmer House Hilton grand ballroom in Chicago, Ill., May 16, 2025. The award was presented by Rear Adm. Kenneth Epps, commander, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) and Chief of Supply Corps, and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser on behalf of the Secretary of the Navy, joined by representatives of the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 18:52
    Photo ID: 9043458
    VIRIN: 250516-N-AE068-1200
    Resolution: 6000x3750
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago [Image 34 of 34], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP Commander speaks to Military Foodservice Awards winners
    NAVSUP Commander speaks to Military Foodservice Awards winners
    NAVSUP Commander speaks to Military Foodservice Awards winners
    NAVSUP Commander speaks to Military Foodservice Awards winners
    NAVSUP Commander speaks to Military Foodservice Awards winners
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago
    Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialists
    Chicago
    Ney Awards
    Foodservice
    NAVSUP HQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download