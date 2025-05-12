Navy foodservice awards presented in Chicago

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees of the Military Foodservice Awards applaud at the conclusion of the program at the Palmer House Hilton grand ballroom in Chicago, Ill., May 16, 2025. The Military Foodservice Awards ceremony is hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)