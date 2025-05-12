Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 18 of 18]

    UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron await takeoff for a capability exercise during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 02:27
    Photo ID: 9042805
    VIRIN: 250517-F-BG120-1023
    Resolution: 4014x2674
    Size: 751.2 KB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    festival
    friendship
    allies
    partnership
    Friendship Festival
    FF25

