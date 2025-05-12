UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force UH-1N Huey, C-12J Huron both assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron and a CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing await mission operations on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. These aircraft span mission operations involving special operations, medical evacuation, and cargo transport in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)