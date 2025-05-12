UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cooper Arndt, 374th Operations Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, waits for a signal for a hoist demonstration for a capability exercise of the UH-1N Huey during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. During the two-day festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. The festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)