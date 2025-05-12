Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 8 of 18]

    UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristian Castillo, 459th Airlift Squadron special missions aviator, waves at event goers before commencing a capability exercise of the UH-1N Huey during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

