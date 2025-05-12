UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristian Castillo, 459th Airlift Squadron special missions aviator, participates in a hoist demonstration of a UH-1N Huey for a capability exercise of the UH-1N Huey during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. During the two-day festival, people from the local community came to Yokota to take part in the festivities. The festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 02:27
|Photo ID:
|9042800
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-BG120-1138
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
