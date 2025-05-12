UH-1N Hueys perform for the last time at 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kristian Castillo, 459th Airlift Squadron special missions aviator, waves at event goers before commencing a capability exercise of the UH-1N Huey during the 2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
