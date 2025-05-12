21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left), the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Michael Amarosa (right), the Executive Civilian Deputy to the Commanding General, award Heike Hartgrove (center), a Department of Army Civilian, Civilian of the Year for fiscal year 2024 during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony on Vogelweh Air Base, May 15, 2025. This award is given to civilian employees who have shown a consistent track record of outstanding performance during the fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)