    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025 [Image 12 of 13]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025

    GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left), the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Michael Amarosa (right), the Executive Civilian Deputy to the Commanding General, award Heike Hartgrove (center), a Department of Army Civilian, Civilian of the Year for fiscal year 2024 during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony on Vogelweh Air Base, May 15, 2025. This award is given to civilian employees who have shown a consistent track record of outstanding performance during the fiscal year. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)

