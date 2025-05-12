21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left) the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Michael Amarosa (right), the Executive Civilian Deputy to the Commanding General, award George L. Soubassis (center), a Department of Army Civilian, Civilian of the Quarter in quarter one of fiscal year 2024 during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony on Vogelweh Air Base, May 15, 2025. Civilian of the Quarter is a program that recognizes and awards civilian employees of the U.S. Army for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the Army's mission. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)