    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025 [Image 11 of 13]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025

    GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left) the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Michael Amarosa (right), the Executive Civilian Deputy to the Commanding General, award Ralf Ziegler (center), a Department of Army Civilian, Civilian of the Quarter in quarter three of fiscal year 2024 during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony on Vogelweh Air Base, May 15, 2025. The Civilian of the Quarter program is a formal way to acknowledge and appreciate civilian employees who have gone above and beyond in their roles. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)

