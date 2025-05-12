21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left) the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, andMichael Amarosa (right), the Executive Civilian Deputy to the Commanding General, award Martin Von Daak (center), a Department of Army Civilian, Civilian of the Quarter in quarter four of fiscal year 2024 during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service on Vogelweh Air Base, Ceremony May 15, 2025. The Civilian of the Quarter recognition serves to motivate civilian employees by acknowledging their vital role in the Army workforce. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)