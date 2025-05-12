21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left) the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Michael Amarosa (right), the Executive Civilian Deputy to the Commanding General, award Heike Hartgrove (center), a Department of Army Civilian, Civilian of the Quarter in quarter two of fiscal year 2024 during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony on Vogelweh Air Base, May 15, 2025. Nominees are selected based on their exceptional performance, contributions to organizational efficiency, leadership qualities, or unique efforts in overcoming challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)