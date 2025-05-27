21st TSC Names Heike Hartgrove Civilian of the Year for FY 2024

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Heike Hartgrove was honored as the 21st Theater Sustainment Command's Civilian of the Year for fiscal 2024 during a ceremony at Vogelweh Air Base on May 15, 2025.

Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general of the 21st TSC, and Michael Amarosa, executive civilian deputy to the commanding general, presented the award during a ceremony, honoring Department of the Army (DA) civilians for their continued dedication to mission support and years of federal service.

Hartgrove, who has five years of federal service, was selected for her exceptional performance in logistics and operations that directly supported mission continuity across the European theater.

“Heike’s commitment to excellence and her willingness to go above and beyond make her an invaluable member of our team,” Ragin said. “Her work ensures our Soldiers and missions are supported efficiently and effectively.”

Hartgrove played a key role in streamlining logistical coordination for large-scale exercises in Europe, enabling smoother resource tracking and faster equipment deployment. Her attention to detail, collaborative mindset, and ability to anticipate mission needs earned her high praise from leadership and peers alike.

“When you do your job, you don’t really think of being recognized for your work, especially if you work behind the scenes mostly,” said Hartgrove. “I just want to share the recognition with everyone that believed in me and also helped me grow professionally.”

Earlier this year, Hartgrove was recognized as the Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Her consistent performance, leadership by example, and team-first attitude helped her stand out among other candidates.

The Civilian of the Year award is one of the highest honors a command can bestow on its civilian workforce. It highlights the crucial role that civilian employees play in advancing the Army’s mission both at home and abroad.

“Hartgrove’s recognition reflects not just her own accomplishments, but also the strength and dedication of the entire civilian workforce here at 21st TSC,” Amarosa said.

The 21st Theater Sustainment Command remains committed to honoring and supporting the contributions of its civilian workforce, whose service is critical to the success of U.S. Army Europe and Africa operations.

