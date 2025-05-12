21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin (left) the commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Michael Amarosa (right), the Executive Civilian Deputy to the Commanding General, award Corey M. Mackey, a Department of Army Civilian for twenty-five years of service during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Length of Service Ceremony on Vogelweh Air Base, May 15, 2025. There were 42 civilians awarded during the ceremony with over 1,000 years of service combined. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kadence Connors)