Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

Senior Airman Noah Kohl, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron armament systems journeyman, arrives at the 8th Medical Group expeditionary medical support compound after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. The EMEDS+10 can hold 10 patients for 24 hours while hosting an oxygen generation lab, limited blood banking, and advanced cardiac and trauma life support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)