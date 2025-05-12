Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10 [Image 7 of 7]

    Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Noah Kohl, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron armament systems journeyman, arrives at the 8th Medical Group expeditionary medical support compound after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. The EMEDS+10 can hold 10 patients for 24 hours while hosting an oxygen generation lab, limited blood banking, and advanced cardiac and trauma life support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    This work, Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

