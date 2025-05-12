Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Siyong Kim, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight commander, fills out a triage tag for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matheus Ferreira, 8th OMRS bioenvironmental engineering craftsman, outside the 8th Medical Group expeditionary medical support (EMEDS)+10 after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. Capable of holding 10 patients, four critical, for 24 hours, the EMEDS+10 features advanced capabilities that allow the MDG to support the 8th Fighter Wing’s mission to accept follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)