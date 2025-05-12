Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10 [Image 3 of 7]

    Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Siyong Kim, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight commander, fills out a triage tag for U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matheus Ferreira, 8th OMRS bioenvironmental engineering craftsman, outside the 8th Medical Group expeditionary medical support (EMEDS)+10 after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. Capable of holding 10 patients, four critical, for 24 hours, the EMEDS+10 features advanced capabilities that allow the MDG to support the 8th Fighter Wing’s mission to accept follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 04:30
    Photo ID: 9040050
    VIRIN: 250513-F-SW533-1155
    Resolution: 5410x3600
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: KR
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    EMEDS
    8th Medical Group
    Beverly Sentinel 25-2

