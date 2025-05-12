Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Valerie OBrien, 8th Medical Group commander, roleplays as an injury victim after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. During this training, the 8th MDG set up and operated out of their expeditionary medical support (EMEDS)+10 hospital to hone their EMEDS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)