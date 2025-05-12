U.S. Air Force Col. Valerie OBrien, 8th Medical Group commander, roleplays as an injury victim after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. During this training, the 8th MDG set up and operated out of their expeditionary medical support (EMEDS)+10 hospital to hone their EMEDS capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 04:30
|Photo ID:
|9040049
|VIRIN:
|250513-F-SW533-1148
|Resolution:
|5049x3359
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.