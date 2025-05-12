Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 8th Medical Group expeditionary medical support (EMEDS+10) structure at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. The EMEDS+10 can hold 10 patients for 24 hours while hosting an oxygen generation lab, limited blood banking, and advanced cardiac and trauma life support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)