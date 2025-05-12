Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Erik Ramirez, left, and Airman 1st Class Peter Bach, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering assistants, use survey rods to pinpoint the setup locations of 8th Medical Group expeditionary medical support (EMEDS) equipment during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. Having the exact locations for the equipment will allow the MDG to properly and quickly establish the EMEDS tents when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)