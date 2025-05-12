Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Ross, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, reviews the records for Airman 1st Class Vaughn Oreign Rose, 8th Fighter Wing paralegal, at the expeditionary medical support (EMEDS)+10 facility after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. The EMEDS+10 is the second increment of the EMEDS capabilities and provides similar care as EMEDS HRT with increased staffing, holding capacity, diagnostic capabilities and medical material to support a larger population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)