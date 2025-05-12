Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

    Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Ross, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, reviews the records for Airman 1st Class Vaughn Oreign Rose, 8th Fighter Wing paralegal, at the expeditionary medical support (EMEDS)+10 facility after a simulated attack during exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2025. The EMEDS+10 is the second increment of the EMEDS capabilities and provides similar care as EMEDS HRT with increased staffing, holding capacity, diagnostic capabilities and medical material to support a larger population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    This work, Med Hawks sharpen expeditionary medical services with EMEDS+10 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    EMEDS
    8th Medical Group
    Beverly Sentinel 25-2

