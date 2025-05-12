CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ty Thomas, 35th Security Forces Squadron alarm monitor, returns to the firing line after inspecting his target for a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance (CATM) Excellence in Competition event during Police Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. These competitions honor law enforcement while enhancing defender readiness critical to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)