CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ty Thomas, 35th Security Forces Squadron alarm monitor, checks shot groupings during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Excellence in Competition event held in honor of Police Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. This competition strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to deliver decisive airpower by ensuring its defenders remain sharp, lethal and ready to secure the installation against any threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)