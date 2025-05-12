CATM Excellence in Competition: Shooting for the Best

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spent shell casings lie scattered after a round of firing during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Excellence in Competition event in honor of Police Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2025. These competitions sharpen weapons proficiency and combat readiness while honoring the vital service of law enforcement personnel essential to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)